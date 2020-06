The Christ the Redeemer is seen illuminated in blue this Tuesday, in tribute to health professionals who work during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYaO

Brazil recorded 1,269 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its official death toll from the novel coronavirus to 46,510, the most in the world outside the United States.

The Health Ministry also registered 32,188 new cases of the virus since its Tuesday update, for a total of 955,377 confirmed cases, also second to the United States globally.

Via Reuters

