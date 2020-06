People walk through a popular shopping street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths.

Via Reuters

