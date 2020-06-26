Brazil confirms 39,483 new cases as Bolsonaro says he may have had Covid-19

A family walks next to a graffiti that shows a health worker spraying coronavirus on the face of the Brazilian President, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said that he might have contracted the novel coronavirus previously and he may do another test for the disease, having already tested negative for the virus multiple times weeks earlier.

Bolsonaro had said he tested negative twice but fought a court battle to stop the release of the hospital test results, raising questions over whether he may have been infected or not.

On Thursday Brazil confirmed 39,483 new cases. Brazil now has 1,228,114 known coronavirus infections.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related