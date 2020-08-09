Brad Binder dominates Czech MotoGP

epaselect epa08593058 Pack of riders in action during the Moto2 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Brno, Czech Republic, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brad Binder dominated the Czech Grand Prix to claim a shock maiden win for him and KTM in MotoGP, while points leaders Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso struggled.

In just his third race in the premier class, 2016 Moto3 champion Binder was promoted to the factory KTM team from Tech3 for 2020 after Johann Zarco’s exit from the squad and eased to the chequered flag for an historic victory.

The South African won the 2016 Moto3 championship and competed in Moto2 the past three seasons before moving to the top level this year. He took the lead Sunday with nine laps remaining and pulled away for the first podium in his third start with MotoGP’s premier class.

“Honestly, I’m at a loss for words,” Binder, 24, said. “This is a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy, and today it came true. It’s amazing to win my first grand prix. I really wish my parents were here because they’re the ones who backed me from the beginning. Thank you to everyone who supports me to get here. It’s a dream come true.

epaselect epa08593182 Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha SRT team leads the pack during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK epaselect epa08593181 Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha SRT team in action during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK epaselect epa08593058 Pack of riders in action during the Moto2 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Brno, Czech Republic, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

autosport / nbc sports / epa

Like this: Like Loading...

Related