BP's logo at a petrol station in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

UK oil major BP said on Monday it would sell its global petrochemicals business to billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos for $5 billion.

“With today’s announcement, we have met our $15 billion target for agreed divestments a full year ahead of schedule, demonstrating the range and quality of options available to us,” Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said.

