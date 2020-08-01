Bottas takes pole position in the British Grand Prix qualifiers

epa08577272 Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the second practice session of the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Ben Stansall / Pool

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in free practice on Saturday morning ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Bottas led six times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in a gusty final practice.

The Finn, five points behind Hamilton after three races, put in a fastest time of one minute 25.873 seconds around an eerily quiet circuit with empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton, chasing a record seventh home win on Sunday, was 0.138 slower with gusts of wind making life tricky.

In third place, pushing the limits of his RB16 with aplomb, was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – 0.300s off the lead – but team mate Alex Albon spent most of the session in the garage with an electrical issue on his car. He emerged at the end to finish 13th quickest overall, on a day when he would have wanted to maximise his running after his heavy crash yesterday cut short his FP2 session.

Reuters / F1.Com

