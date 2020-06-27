Borussia Moenchengladbach secures spot in the Champions League

epa08512555 Players of Borussia Moenchengladbach celebrate after securing an UEFA Champions League spot for next season following their victory in the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hertha BSC at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 27 June 2020. EPA-EFE/LARS BARON / POOL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Moenchengladbach capped a successful season by booking a spot in the Champions League, beating Hertha Berlin 2-1 on the final day to finish fourth in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Jonas Hofmann tapped in after good work from Breel Embolo as Gladbach controlled the game throughout. By the 65th minute they had 17 shots compared to Hertha’s one.

The hosts also hit the woodwork twice before Embolo turned scorer from a Hofmann assist after he shook off two markers in the 78th.

Vedad Ibisevic cut the deficit in stoppage time but could not stop Marco Rose’s team from earning their third straight league win and booking their ticket for the hugely lucrative Champions League group stage for the first time since 2016.

“We are already looking forward to hearing the (Champions League) anthem, hopefully soon with fans again,” said Gladbach defender Christoph Kramer.

Clubs are desperate for major cash injections through qualification for Europe’s premier club competition after a sharp drop in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut the Bundesliga for more than two months. All games are currently being played without fans.

Reuters

