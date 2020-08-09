Boris Johnson says it is a ‘national priority’ to get all pupils back to school in September

A handout photograph made available by n10 Downing street shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the Discovery School in West Malling, Kent, Britain, 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS/DOWNING STREET

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson says it is a “national priority” and a “moral duty” to get all pupils back in class next month, raising the prospect of closing shops, pubs and restaurants in local lockdowns to allow schools to stay open.

In a newspaper article, the prime minister writes that “social justice demands” that classrooms are full again, and says education is crucial for children’s welfare and future – especially the most disadvantaged.

Keeping our schools closed a moment longer than is absolutely necessary is socially intolerable, economically unsustainable and morally indefensible.https://t.co/9sK8lpQPsJ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 9, 2020

He warns of the “spiralling economic costs” of parents and carers being unable to work, adding: “Keeping our schools closed a moment longer than absolutely necessary is socially intolerable, economically unsustainable and morally indefensible.”

Mr Johnson is understood to favour only closing schools as the last resort after scientific advisers warned further interventions may be needed to reopen classrooms in England next month.

Children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield had said the reopening of schools “should be prioritised”, insisting they must be first to reopen and last to close during any reintroduction of restrictions.

But schools minister Nick Gibb said this week that the government could not “decree” that classroom education would be prioritised, instead saying decisions would be made by local health chiefs.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related