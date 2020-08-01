Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws

1st August 2020

A customer is handed a face mask to wear inside a store on Oxford Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Boris Johnson has ordered more police officers onto the streets to enforce the wearing of face coverings which will become compulsory by law in most indoor settings from August 8.

The Prime Minister said the plans to extend face coverings to venues like museums, cinemas and places of worship would require a “greater police presence” to enforce the rules and levy £100 fines on those who refused.

Face coverings became mandatory on trains, buses, Tubes, coaches, trams, planes and ferries on June 15.

Mr Johnson voiced his concerns about the apparent failings in enforcement when he revealed he had asked Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, “to work with the police and others to ensure the rules which are already in place are properly enforced.”

