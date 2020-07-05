Boris Johnson and Prince Charles lead tribute to NHS on its 72nd birthday
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles paid tribute to Britain’s state-run National Health Service on its 72nd birthday on Sunday, expressing pride in how it has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, with Johnson having said the NHS saved his life, “no question”, after he was admitted to intensive care with severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Johnson was expected to join in a “Clap for Carers” at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT), a reprise of what had been a weekly tribute to doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers during the height of lockdown.
Reuters
