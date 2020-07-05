Boris Johnson and Prince Charles lead tribute to NHS on its 72nd birthday

epa08529234 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) applauds with 'Clap for Carers' founder Annemarie Plas (R) outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 05 July 2020. Britons turned out across the nation to stop and applaud the NHS (National Health service) and carers to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles paid tribute to Britain’s state-run National Health Service on its 72nd birthday on Sunday, expressing pride in how it has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, with Johnson having said the NHS saved his life, “no question”, after he was admitted to intensive care with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson was expected to join in a “Clap for Carers” at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT), a reprise of what had been a weekly tribute to doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers during the height of lockdown.

Reuters

