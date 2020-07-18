Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

Book by Donald Trump’s niece sells nearly one million copies on its first day

Copies of the book by Mary Trump, 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World?s Most Dangerous Man', are seen available at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A new book on Donald Trump written by his niece sold nearly a million copies on the first day it went on sale in the United States, its publisher has said.

Mary Trump’s Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is billed as the first unflattering portrayal of the US president by a family insider.

Mary Trump, a psychologist whose father was Mr Trump’s oldest brother Fred, accuses the president of hubris and ignorance, and says he fits the clinical criteria for being a narcissist.

The 950,000 copies sold Tuesday, including pre-orders as well as audio and digital versions, “is a company record” for the Simon & Schuster publishing house, it said in a statement.

The White House has dismissed the memoir as a “book of falsehoods”.

The president’s younger brother Robert Trump went to court to try to block publication, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but to no avail.

