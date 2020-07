Bolivia’s President tests positive for coronavirus

Interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez at a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Reglero

Bolivia’s President Jeanine Anez announced she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Bolivian government confirmed that at least seven ministers, including its health minister, had tested positive and were either undergoing treatment or recuperating at home.

Anez said she had conducted a test given that many of her team had fallen ill.

Bolivia is due to hold general elections on Sept. 6. The elections were originally planned for May but delayed due to the pandemic.

Political turmoil gripped the country last October when a disputed election led to widespread protests that eventually toppled longtime leftist leader Evo Morales.

Anez, a conservative former senator, assumed the interim president role in the political vacuum and initially said she would not run for full office, but later threw her hat in the ring.

Rival candidate and former President Jorge Tuto Quiroga, who is running again, said it was “indispensable” for Anez to be in full health and working towards the democratic transition.

Other leaders around the world also have contracted the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, spent three days in intensive care sick with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Wednesday, he had tested positive.

Bolivia, a landlocked Andean nation of over 11.5 million people has registered more than 42,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,500 deaths and is one of the worst affected countries per capita in the world.

