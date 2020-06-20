BMW, Mercedes put automated driving alliance on hold

A view of a star of Mercedes Benz cars at the Customer Center at the car manufacturer Daimler in Sindelfingen, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Daimler announced it had put on hold a development alliance in the area of automated driving between its luxury brand and rival German luxury carmaker BMW.

“Following extensive review, the two companies have arrived at a mutual and amicable agreement to concentrate on their existing development paths, which may also include working with new partners,” Daimler said in a statement.

Daimler said the cooperation, which was announced in 2019, may resume at a later date.

Via Reuters

