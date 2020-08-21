Preloader
CD eNews, Coronavirus, UK

Birmingham risking lockdown amid sharp rise in UK coronavirus cases

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Birmingham, Britain’s second-biggest city, could be placed back into lockdown after a 27% rise in new coronavirus cases in a week.

The city has seen a rise to 30 cases per 100,000, up from 22.4 the week before and 12 at the start of the month, its director of public health said.

It comes as other areas of the UK raised the alarm over stricter measures to control Covid-19 outbreaks, including Oldham in Lancashire. Scotland announced 77 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number over a 24-hour period in nearly three months.

