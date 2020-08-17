Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 10,000 Thai protesters chanting “down with dictatorship” and “the country belongs to the people” rallied in Bangkok on Sunday in by far the biggest anti-government demonstration since a 2014 coup.

There were cheers for student calls to curb the monarchy’s powers – once a taboo subject – as well as demands for the departure of former junta leader Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution and an end to the harrasment of opposition activists.

Students have led protests almost daily for the past month, but Sunday’s demonstration drew a broader crowd in the Southeast Asian country, which has experienced decades of protests punctuated by military coups.

Thai protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered to protest against Thailand’s royalist elite and the military-backed government calling for political and monarchy reforms. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

“We want a new election and a new parliament from the people,” student activist Patsalawalee Tanakitwiboonpon, 24, told the crowd. “Lastly, our dream is to have a monarchy which is truly under the constitution.”

Organisers of the Free People movement and police said there were over 10,000 people at the protest.

“The prime minister sends his concern to officials and protesters to avoid violence,” Traisulee Traisoranakul, a government spokeswoman, told reporters. She said Prayuth had also ordered the cabinet to take steps to build understanding between generations.

There was no immediate comment from the Royal Palace.

Thai activist Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree (R), one of the leaders of anti-government protests, at a police station after an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Prayuth won elections last year that the opposition says were held under rules to ensure that he kept power. The most vocal opposition party was subsequently banned.

Anger has further been fuelled by accusations of corruption, the arrest of some student leaders over earlier protests and the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are seeing a shift in strategy of the youth-led movement becoming more inclusive,” said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University, citing their emphasis on the economy as well as politics.

Some student groups have also presented 10 reforms they seek to the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn – including curbing his powers over the constitution, the royal fortune and the armed forces.

Thailand’s lese majeste law sets a penalty of up to 15 years for criticising the monarchy, but Prayuth has said the king requested that it not be used for now.

As the anti-government protest got underway, several dozen royalists also held a demonstration, waving national flags and holding up gold-framed portraits of the king and other royals.

Like this: Like Loading...