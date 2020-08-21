Biggest daily Covid case increase in Italy since lockdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thursday’s daily COVID case in Italy registered an increase of 845 persons.

This is the biggest since 875 were registered on May 16 when Italy was still in lockdown, officials said. Lockdown ended on May 18.

The total number of cases is now 256,118.

The upsurge in coronavirus cases continued for the second day running

Thursday with the 845 new cases in the last 24 hours, 203 more than Wednesday’s rise of 642.

There were six new deaths, compared to seven Wednesday, for a new overall toll of 35,418 victims.

The number of swabs was up too, to 77,000, about 6,000 more than Wednesday.

The biggest regional rises in cases were in Veneto (+159), Lombardy (+154) and Lazio (+115).

Italian authorities said that now the most frequent age in which infections occur is of around 30 years.

The recently diagnosed cases of infection are mainly related to recreational activities but are less serious and mostly asymptomatic.

