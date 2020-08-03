Big rise in coronavirus infections in Brussels

3rd August 2020

A woman wearing face mask waits for the tram near Atomium monument in Brussels , Belgium. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Reading Time: < 1 minute

According to figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano there has been a spectacular rise in the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the 19 municipalities that make up The Brussels-Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive for the virus in Antwerp Province has fallen for the first time in 17 days.

Sciensano is keen to stress that before any conclusions can be drawn from Sunday’s figure they will need to be confirmed by the daily figures released over the next few days.

Sciensano’s Professor Boudewijn Catry told journalists that although the weekly average figures for the capital remain stable, the figures for the past couple of days give cause for concern.

“Last week there was an average of 44 cases per day (In Brussels), but this figure, that still has to be confirmed, has been increasing in recent days”.

Other cities such as Liège and Verviers are also seeing an increase in cases, albeit not as spectacular as was the case in Antwerp.

Read more via VRT News

Tags: ,

