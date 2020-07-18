Biden warns of 2020 US election interference from Russia and China

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden expressed his worries on Friday about the fate of the 2020 election, after confirming that he has received classified intelligence briefings.

“We know from before, and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again. The Russians are still engaged, trying to de-legitimize our electoral process. Fact,” the former vice president said.

“China and others are engaged as well in activities designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome,” he added.

Biden, who is still the main challenger to US President Donald Trump in the November election, did not provide details or evidence regarding what he saw in the briefing.

The Democratic party’s presumptive nominee made the remarks during a virtual campaign fundraiser with more than 200 attendees.

If elected, he warned that there would be “a real price to pay” for Russia if evidence pointed to renewed interference in this year’s election.

Read more via DW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related