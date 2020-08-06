Biden to accept nomination remotely over virus fears

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects as Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Michael A. McCoy / POOL

Former vice-president Joe Biden will not travel to the Democratic convention in Wisconsin to accept the party’s presidential nomination, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Biden will instead accept via a national address in Delaware, his home state.

The convention had been planned for 17 to 20 August in Milwaukee, but will now be almost entirely virtual.

Mr Biden will face Donald Trump in the US presidential election on 3 November.

President Trump said he would “probably” give his Republican presidential nomination speech live from the White House later this month.

