“Bibi go home” – protests in Israel against government’s economic policies
Hundreds of people blocked roads and clashed with police in Tel Aviv Saturday evening at the end of a mass protest that saw some 10,000 demonstrate against the government’s economic policies during the coronavirus crisis.
Times of Israel reports that after the end of the main demonstration at Rabin Square, several hundred people blocked traffic and clashed with police at several locations, including the city’s Ibn Gabirol Street, Rothschild Boulevard and the Azrieli intersection. Videos on social media showed scuffles between cops and protesters as some chanted “Bibi go home,” using the prime minister’s nickname.
Times of Israel / YNET
