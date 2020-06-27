Betlehem to be closed again after sharp rise in infections in West Bank

epa00601552 A priest stands at the entrance of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Thursday 22 December 2005, a few days before the Christmas celebrations in Christ's traditional birthplace. EPA/PAVEL WOLBERG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The governor of Bethlehem announced Saturday the temporary closure of the Palestinian city to contain the spread of coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections in the occupied West Bank.

The 48-hour closure will begin Monday from 6.00am (0300 GMT).

The closure comes after the West Bank cities of Hebron and Nablus were closed last week for five days and 48 hours respectively. The two cities, alongside Bethlehem, have recorded a major spike in new coronavirus cases.

AFP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related