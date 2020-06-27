Betlehem to be closed again after sharp rise in infections in West Bank
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The governor of Bethlehem announced Saturday the temporary closure of the Palestinian city to contain the spread of coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections in the occupied West Bank.
The 48-hour closure will begin Monday from 6.00am (0300 GMT).
The closure comes after the West Bank cities of Hebron and Nablus were closed last week for five days and 48 hours respectively. The two cities, alongside Bethlehem, have recorded a major spike in new coronavirus cases.
AFP
You must log in to post a comment.