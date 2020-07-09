Bergamo’s hospital at the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic sees last patient recovered from Covid-19 released

An ambulance during the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis, in Bergamo, Italy. EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, which for a time was considered “the largest intensive therapy in Europe”, has released the last patient it had in the intensive therapy unit infected with the Covid-19.

Since yesterday, after 137 consecutive days (starting from Sunday 23 February), there is no longer any patient hospitalized in positive resuscitation with Covid-19 at Bergamo’s hospital.

The general manager of the hospital, Maria Beatrice Stasi, said as the last patient recovered from Covid-19 and was released that it was a «moment of great emotion: finally in Reanimation all operators are dressed in their normal uniforms, in a ward now free from Covid-19. We have reached very important numbers in the acute phase of the emergency, today the department can devote itself to all the other pathologies. A moment to share with the managers of the departments and with all the staff”.

Read more via Corriere della Sera

Like this: Like Loading...

Related