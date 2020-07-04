Serbia declares emergency in capital Belgrade as coronavirus infections rise

A medic in a protective suit talks to a young man in front of the Uzice General hospital in Uzice, Serbia. EPA-EFE/DRAGAN KARADAREVIC

A fresh state of emergency was declared in the Serbian capital Belgrade, with a number of restrictions restored after a new increase in coronavirus infections in the Serbian capital.

Local authorities had already declared emergencies in several other municipalities where a rise in coronavirus cases had threatened to disrupt the functioning of the health system.

Residents will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces or on public transport, the opening hours of clubs and cafes will be shortened, and gatherings will be limited to 100 people indoors or 500 outdoors.

Soccer matches with thousands of fans, religious festivities and parliamentary elections are believed to have contributed to the spike in infections.

The decision, made at the suggestion of the city’s Emergency Situations Headquarters, took effect immediatley as 82.5% of the total number of infected people in Serbia is recorded in the capital Belgrade, the city administration announced.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday night announced new measures such as closing student dormitories and night clubs.

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said Serbia is at its maximum in a week when it comes to the rise in new infections.

“After this week, we can expect that with the implementation of the measures, we will gradually feel the reduction of registered cases,” Kon told state-run Radio Television of Serbia.

Serbia to date has reported 15,195 virus cases and 287 deaths.

