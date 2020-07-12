Belgium warns tourists not to travel to Malta

People wearing masks are seen at Charleroi international airport, Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU

The Belgian government has placed Malta on its “red zone” list, where travel is not recommended.

Malta joined Spain and Portugal as well as Finland, Ireland and Norway on a list of places the Belgian government has banned its citizens travelling to for non-essential purposes.

The Belgian foreign affairs department has said that quarantine is mandatory for anyone returning from these locations. The regularly updated advice is based on currently available information, according to the Belgian government’s website.

It also gives Belgian citizens the go-ahead to travel to other areas of the EU, the Schengen zone and parts of the UK.

Via Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

