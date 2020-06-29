Mon. Jun 29th, 2020

Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure

29th June 2020

Clients queue to enter a shop of Meir the main commercial street of Antwerp, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People who have had close contact with a Covid-19 patient can now request a second PCR, or diagnosis, test in order to shorten their mandatory 14-day quarantine, a federal health institute decided.

An update to the official guidelines for doctors overseeing close contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 says that doctors can now request an asymptomatic close contact of a Covid-19 patient to be screened twice in order to possibly shorten their mandatory self-isolation period.

Read more via The Brussels Times/ Sciensano

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: