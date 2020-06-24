Belgian unions back call for masks to be made mandatory in shops

A man wearing face mask walks with backdrop of the Arches of Jubillee park in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The main Belgian trade unions are backing a call made by a number of virologists to made the wearing of masks mandatory in shops and supermarkets.

On Monday Leuven University’s Marc Van Ranst and the Antwerp University infectious diseases expert Steven Van Gucht both said that they are in favour of making the wearing of masks inside retail premises mandatory now that it has become busier at the shops and it is more difficult to maintain social distancing while shopping.

Currently, the wearing of masks is “strongly advised”, but not mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal) said on Monday that she is not a great advocate of making the wearing of masks mandatory. However, she added that the issue would be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the National Security Council.

