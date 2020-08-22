Belgian schools to re-open on September 1

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All Belgian schools will reopen on September 1, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said after Thursday’s National Security Council meeting, confirming an earlier decision of regional governments, who are responsible for education in Belgium.

POLITICO reports that if coronavirus infections rise in a particular commune, secondary schools might have to temporarily rotate students, letting them attend school only every other week.

Meanwhile, the city of Brussels continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases as the spread of the virus slows elsewhere in Belgium, new weekly figures showed Saturday.

Brussels counted a total of 874 new infections in the past week, an increase of 68 compared to the week before.

POLITICO

