Belarusians will never accept Lukashenko – Tsikhanouskaya

Belarusians “will never accept” President Alexander Lukashenko’s leadership, exiled opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday during a press conference in Lithuania, DW reports.

“It should be clear to the president that there is a need for change. I hope that good sense prevails and the people will be heard and there will be new elections,” said Tsikhanouskaya.

Tsikhanouskaya said she planned to return to Belarus “when I feel safe there.” The opposition leader fled to the neighbouring country on August 11.

sikhanouskaya had called on workers to increase their strikes at factories across the country to try to force new presidential elections.

“I ask you — continue and expand strikes,” she said in a video posted on YouTube. “Don’t be fooled by intimidation.”

Workers are striking as part of nationwide anti-government protests against long-time leader President Alexander Lukashenko.

On Saturday, Belarusian President-elect Alexander Lukashenko paid a visit to the training ground of the 6th separate guards mechanised brigade near Grodno.

