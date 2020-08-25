Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Belarus, Europe - Russia, Caucus and Eurasia

Belarus opposition figures in court after night in jail

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two leaders of the opposition in Belarus appeared in court on Tuesday after a night in jail, as the government pursues a crackdown on the few figures still at large, with more mass demonstrations planned against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Despite most major opposition figures being in jail or in exile, Lukashenko has so far failed to put down popular protests against his 26-year rule, more than two weeks after an election his opponents say was rigged.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets over the weekend and dispersed peacefully. Lukashenko has denied election rigging. He has called the protesters “rats” and says they are funded from abroad.

Olga Kolvakova, the main representative still in Belarus of opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, appeared in court, as did Sarhei Dyleuski, who has led strikes at the Minsk Tractor Factory, one of the country’s biggest plants. Both were arrested on Monday.

The two are leaders of the opposition Coordination Council, set up last week with the stated aim of opening negotiations with the government. Lukashenko called the council an illegal attempt to seize power and prosecutors have launched a criminal case against it.

via Reuters

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: