Beijing confirms eight new COVID-19 cases in first seven hours of June 14

Paramilitary police officers wearing protective face masks stand guard next to the closed Xinfadi market, in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 14 June 2020. One of Beijing's largest markets, Xinfadi in Fengtai district, was shut down on 13 June, and the district placed under lockdown following the confirmation of new domestic coronavirus cases which were linked to the Xinfadi market. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing city confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the first seven hours of June 14, a city official said on Sunday.

Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference on Sunday that these eight cases are all linked to Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city’s southwestern Fengtai district.

All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market.

Via Reuters

