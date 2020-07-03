BBC to cut around 450 jobs

A view BBC Broadcasting House in Central London, Britain. It has been reported that BBC will make about 450 staffing cuts to regional programmes, local radio and online news due to coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

It has been reported that BBC will make about 450 staffing cuts to regional programmes, local radio and online news due to coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC is to make 450 staff working on its regional programmes in England redundant as part of cost-cutting measures which will see many well-known local television and radio presenters lose their jobs.

The corporation also announced Inside Out, the award-winning regional current affairs strand with 11 regional editions in England, would be axed despite a campaign by celebrities to save it.

The National Union of Journalists said the plan, under which a sixth of BBC England staff will lose their jobs to save £25m, would have a serious impact on the BBC’s “ability to represent all parts of the country and produce high-quality local news and investigative journalism”.

The announcement comes despite the BBC repeatedly emphasising its desire to move more jobs outside London and promote its ability to provide regional news in areas abandoned by commercial broadcasters.

