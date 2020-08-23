Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD Sport, Football, Germany, News

Bayern Munich wins Champions League for sixth time

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bayern Munich won the Champions League for a sixth time by beating Paris St Germain 1-0 in Sunday’s final thanks to a goal from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman. 

France international Coman appeared at the back post to glance home a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute, completing a sweeping move by Bayern, who until then had been the second best side on the pitch. 

Coman’s strike punished PSG’s wastefulness in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both failed to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close range while Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera also narrowly missed the target. 

PSG substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed two late opportunities to level for the French side, who are still waiting to win their first Champions League title after billions of euros of investment from the Qatar royal family.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: