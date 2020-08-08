Bayern cruise past Chelsea to reach Champions League final 8

epa08592478 Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (up) celebrates scoring the 4-1 lead with Alvaro Odriozola during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC in Munich, Germany, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Robert Lewandowski struck twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich cruised past Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 aggregate victory and remain on course for a treble of titles.

The Bavarians will be on an 18-game winning streak across all competitions as they head into next week’s Final Eight tournament in Lisbon, where they will face Barcelona.

