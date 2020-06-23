Batman director Joel Schumacher dies, aged 80

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Joel Schumacher, the director of ‘The Lost Boys’, ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and two of the ‘Batman’ franchise, has died aged 80 in New York City from cancer, according to a Hollywood publicist.

Schumacher is associated with a wide variety of films, including Julia Roberts melodrama “Dying Young,” the dark satire “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas, and a pair of thrillers adapted from John Grisham novels, “The Client” and “A Time to Kill.”

Bebe Lerner said Schumacher “passed away quietly from cancer this morning in NYC after a year-long battle. He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators.”

Schumacher began his career as a costume designer on films by Woody Allen.

During the 1980s, he directed two of the most iconic films of the era, ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’.

In the 90s, he made the film ‘Flatliners’ starring Julia Roberts, and ‘Falling Down’ with Michael Douglas, before moving on to two of the Batman films, ‘Batman Forever’ with Val Kilmer and ‘Batman & Robin’ with George Clooney, Alicia Silverstone, Chris O’Donnell and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schumacher turned to smaller films such as ‘Tigerland’ and ‘Phone Booth’, which were both hits with the critics.

His 2004 version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ saw Schumacher feature prominently during awards season, with the film nominated for three Oscars.

His last feature film ‘Trespass’ did not fare so well, with its lead actor, Nicolas Cage, earning a Razzie nomination for worst actor.

He also directed a number of episodes from the popular Netflix political drama “House of Cards.”

