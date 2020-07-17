Barcelona residents told to stay home amid rise in coronavirus cases

epa08551921 A health worker takes a sample for a coronavirus PCR test at CAP Raval Nord health center in Barcelona, Spain, 17 July 2020. Catalan regional Government has established new measures in Barcelona and Lleida regions in an attempt to curb coronavirus outbreaks in the area. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Authorities in Spain’s Catalonia region on Friday called on residents of Barcelona to stay at home and not gather in groups of more than 10 in order to fight an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to local media reports quoted by Politico, regional government’s spokesperson, Meritxell Budó, also recommended that people in Spain’s second-largest city and its metropolitan area should not move to their second homes this weekend as it emerged that 1,111 new coronavirus infections were registered in Catalonia over the previous 24 hours.

Residents were urged to shop online and cultural and sports events will also be limited, Reuters reports.

