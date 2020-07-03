Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport prepares to accommodate international passengers

Thai Airways aircraft sit on the tarmac at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 July 2020. . EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

According to reports in the Thai media, Suvarnabhumi airport is ready to accommodate international passengers under the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s latest COVID-19 directives, which eases international air travel restrictions in the nation.

Authorities in Thailand on Friday reported one new coronavirus infection in a quarantined Thai national returning from the Middle East, stretching to 39 days its record of no local transmissions.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,180 infections, of which 3,066 patients have recovered.

EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK/Reuters

