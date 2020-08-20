Preloader
Bahrain ends mandatory self-isolation for all arrivals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bahrain announced it would end a protocol that required all those arriving in the country to self-isolate at home for 10 days regardless of the outcome of testing, its health ministry said in a statement.

Instead, in the new procedure beginning on Thursday, arrivals will be tested twice, both on arrival and 10 days later, but will be able to end their self-isolation if the first test is negative.

The ministry said this change comes as only 0.2% of those tested 10 days post-arrival had tested positive in the period between July 1 and Aug. 16.

Bahrain has recorded 3,482 coronavirus cases and 178 deaths.

