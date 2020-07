Two sailors walk in front of the oil derricks on the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The energy minister of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shakhbazov, said he expected it to take two years for the global oil market to recover.

He added the Southern Gas Corridor was expected to be completed by the end of the year and that Azerbaijan could increase its gas production to 45 billion cubic metres in 2022.

