Austrian finance minister says new stimulus package 14 billion euro so far

Austria’s new stimulus package that will be finalised at a special cabinet meeting on Monday and Tuesday amounts to around 14 billion euros ($16 billion) so far, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel told ORF radio on Monday.

“The conclave’s measures that have been made public so far will amount to a volume of roughly 14 billion euros, and more will come. We have not finished the conclave, it is only beginning now,” Bluemel said, referring to the meeting that is beginning on Monday afternoon.

Via Reuters

