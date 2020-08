A person wearing a face mask walks outside Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Thursday eight people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, after reporting its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday with 15 deaths.

The state reported 471 new cases of the virus compared with a record 725 a day earlier.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related