A driver from New South Wales displays a permit at the Gold Coast Highway checkpoint on the Gold Coast, Australia. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Friday the number of its new coronavirus infections had hit a daily record.

State Premier Daniel Andrews, who said 288 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, urged residents of metropolitan areas of Melbourne to wear masks outdoors.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related