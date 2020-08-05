Australia’s Victoria reports deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic, Queensland shuts state border

A general view of a sign thanking frontline workers in retail and emergency services personnel on the exterior of a Myer store along Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne, Australia. The Victorian government has announced a sweeping shutdown of retail as well as tight restrictions on construction to curb the city's coronavirus outbreak. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Wednesday reported its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak with 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours and a record daily rise in infections.

The state reported 725 new cases compared with 439 a day earlier. It recorded its previous one-day high of 723 cases and 13 deaths last week.

Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.

More military personnel have been deployed to curb infections and anyone breaking isolation orders could face fines of up to A$20,000 ($14,334).

Australia’s Queensland state on Wednesday said it would close its border with New South Wales state to hold back a second wave of COVID-19, while the country’s second-largest city Melbourne was set to shut most businesses from midnight.

Other states are imposing new restrictions of their own to prevent any spillover form Victoria and an even bigger hit to the national economy, which has plunged into its first recession in nearly three decades.

Australia has withstood the pandemic much better than most other countries, with 18,729 cases and 232 deaths in a population of 25 million.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has already shut her northeastern state’s border to Victorians, said travelers from New South Wales and the capital Canberra also would be barred from Saturday.

