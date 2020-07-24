Australia’s Victoria has highest daily death toll from coronavirus

Signage for mask and gloves are seen at an entrance to a Priceline Pharmacy in Melbourne, Australia. Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a 200 Australian dollar fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Friday six people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began.

Three people in their 80s and three in their 90s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne. Victoria reported five deaths a day earlier.

The state recorded 300 new infections compared with 403 cases a day earlier.

