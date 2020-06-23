Australians reportedly re-stock essential items as coronavirus infections increase

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supermarkets in Australia have once again urged shoppers to buy only the real necessities as a recent spike in coronavirus infections has increased fears that social restrictions might be re-imposed.

At the onset of the pandemic, the world was beset with scenes of shoppers raiding shelves and stocking essential items, most notably toilet paper, fearing that supply chains may limit availability. Such fears proved futile in the long-term.

However, in the past couple of days there was evidence of renewed stockpiling, with toilet paper disappearing from supermarket shelves for the first time since March.

Australia media reported that major supermarket chains Aldi and Woolworth reminded customers to buy only what they needed.

A Woolworths spokesman reportedly noted “elevated demand” for toilet paper in “a handful” of Melbourne stores.

“We have plenty of stock to draw on in our distribution centres and will replenish shelves in those stores quickly,” he said.

Health authorities today reported 18 more coronavirus cases in Australia, with 17 in Victoria state. Many of the new infections were from two Melbourne primary schools marked as COVID-19 hotspots. One case was reported in New South Wales.

via The Age

Like this: Like Loading...

Related