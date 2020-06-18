Australian PM says country’s job losses from coronavirus pandemic are devastating

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) State of the Nation Conference at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The massive blow to Australia’s employment sector from COVID-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns is “devastating”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday after data showed the jobless rate surged to a 19-year high.

“These are our dark times, but I can see that ray of light, and I’m sure Australians can see that,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Official data out earlier showed nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs in May, sending the unemployment rate to 7.1%, the highest since October 2001.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related