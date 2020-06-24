Australian musical theatre icon Michael Falzon has died at 48 after cancer battle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australian musical theatre icon Michael Falzon has died at 48. The Rock of Ages frontman died on Tuesday night after a prolonged fight with a rare form of germ cell cancer.

He had appeared in several Australian and international productions, including Hedwig and We Will Rock You.

Industry fans have expressed their sadness on social media.

Falzon was extremely fit and active when he was diagnosed with cancer, he revealed in 2019.

