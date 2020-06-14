Australia considering shorter quarantine for students and low-transmission countries

A visitor look at artwork at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Australia. The National Gallery of Australia reopened it's doors on 02 June following it's temporary closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Senior Australian government ministers have flagged shorter quarantine periods for international students and business travellers as part of a suite of measures to reopen Australia to international travel.

On Sunday, the health minister, Greg Hunt, confirmed that modifications to the existing mandatory two-week hotel quarantine could be enacted in addition to travel bubbles with safe countries, such as New Zealand, which would not require quarantine.

The Sunday Telegraph reported the Coalition was considering halving quarantine times to one week for countries with low rates of Covid-19 infection, including Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

