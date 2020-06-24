Australia confirms first coronavirus death in a month

A man holding a sign saying 'testing closed' directs cars outside a COVID-19 testing site at Craigieburn Health in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT

A person has died in the state of Victoria, Australia, in the first coronavirus-related death in more than a month.

The man in his 80s died overnight. Australia’s total death toll from the virus now stands at 103.

It came as Victoria grappled with a spike in cases in the past week, reporting double-digit rises in new cases every day for more than one week.

Twenty new cases of the virus were announced by Sutton on Wednesday. The new cases include three staff members who tested positive at Hampstead dental clinic in Maidstone, 8km north-west from Melbourne city.

There are now 241 cases that have been identified since the epidemic began in Victoria that indicate community transmission, an increase of eight since yesterday.

