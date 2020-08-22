Australia and Canada help California control fires

Reading Time: < 1 minute

California firefighters have struggled to contain massive wildfires that left at least four people dead and turned neighborhoods into ash and smoldering ruins.

About 119,000 people have evacuated the raging fires statewide after mandatory orders and recommended warnings, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, CNN reports.

BBC reports that was on its way from several US states as Gov Newsom put in a plea for assistance from Australia and Canada.

EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

EPA-EFE/NEAL WATERS

EPA-EFE/NEAL WATERS

EPA-EFE/NEAL WATERS

“These fires are stretching our resources, our personnel,” he said.

Among the 560 fires are some of the largest the state has seen.

More than 12,000 dry lightning strikes started the blazes during a historic heat wave in which thermometers in Death Valley National Park reached what could be the highest ever temperature reliably recorded.

BBC / CNN

