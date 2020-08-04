Athletics: String of records broken during Youth Championships and Seniors’ Open Challenge

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Despite the early August heat, Malta’s top and emerging athletes produced a string of admirable performances during the National Youth Athletics Championships as well as the Seniors Open Challenge organized by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association this weekend.

No less than seven records were broken throughout two event-packed afternoons at the Matthew Micallef St John track in Marsa, with 245 athletes in total participating over the weekend, covering some 46 events.

The National Records broken throughout these events were as follows:

Julian Zarb (La Salle) produced a stellar performance by completing the 1500m steeple chase in 4.58.6, while Pembroke’s Daniel Saliba improved his national record in the Open Category 110m hurdle race, for the second time this year with a strong 15.34s finish time.

Sarah Chouhal (Rush Athletics Club), clocked 1.06.90 on her first time in the 400 metres hurdles, establishing a new national record for both Under 18 and Under 20 age groups.

Antonio Flores (Zurrieq Wolves) broke Malta’s 100m National Paralympic Record by stopping the clock at 12.71s in the 100m T64.

Besides these four records, three athletes achieved a Championship record in their respective age category, these being Luca Gerada (Starmax – U14) with a throw 27.35m in the javelin, Miguel Buttigieg (La Salle Athletics Club – U16) with a throw of 38.62min the discus and Mireya Bugeja (Zurrieq Wolves – U14) who clocked 1.40.53 in the 600 m.

Other remarkable results included St. Patrick’s Luke Bezzina’s 10.88s in the 100m, Zurrieq Wolves’ Jean Paul Debono with 4.06.25 in the 1,500m and Pembroke’s Christian Chetcuti with a personal best of 1.56.96 in the 800m.

Pembroke’s Carla Scicluna (U20) won the 200m race, dipping below 25 seconds in the 200m for the first time of 24.89, in an exciting finish, with Janet Richard clocking 24.90.

The winner of the 400m was Under 20 athlete Luca Farrugia (Rush AC) who subbed the golden 50 seconds for the first time. His time of 49.83s was a personal best and the 3rd best all-time ever recorded in his age category.

Many personal bests were broken during the mixed 5000m race, despite the sweltering heat. The race was won by U20 athlete David Borg hailing from Athletix Gozo in a time of 16.43. Lisa Marie Bezzina from Pembroke Athleta was the first female finisher with 17.02 pipping training partner Joelle Cortis 17.04 (St. Patricks), the pair securing unofficial personal bests.

The presentation ceremony was held yesterday evening.

Commenting at the end of this long series of events, MAAA President Andy Grech said: “Although the MAAA had one of the toughest weeks possible in the buildup to this event, we could not have imagined the pride we felt, watching our younger generation fight to the finish and enjoy themselves. The amount of work we put in was absolutely worth it. These results give us more energy and will to continue our commitment towards the development of this sport on our island”.

Winners of MAAA Youth National Championships

Category Event Winner Result Club U12B 60m Jamie Azzopardi 8.82 Pembroke Athleta Long jump Jamie Azzopardi 9.94 Pembroke Athleta Ball throw Ben Camillieri 32.21 San Anton School 300m Jacques Pace 46.87 San Anton School U12G 60m Thea Grech 9.23 La Salle Long jump Thea Grech 3.62 La Salle Ball throw Sophie Alamango 20.60 San Anton School 300m Thea Grech 49.61 La Salle U14B 100m Thomas Grech 13.94 La Salle 75mh Thomas Grech 12.67 La Salle 300m Luke Fleri 45.66 Pembroke Athleta 600m Luke Fleri 1.41.18 Pembroke Athleta 1200m Thomas Grech 3.35.33 La Salle Long jump Thomas Grech 4.31 La Salle High jump Juan Scerri 1.05 Athletix discus Luca Gerada 18.72 Starmax Shot put Luca Gerada 9.91 Starmax Javelin Luca Gerada 27.35 CR Starmax 4×100 La Salle U14G 100m Thea Shoemake 13.45 Starmax 70mh Shanesia Azzopardi 11.99 Pembroke Athleta 300m Angela Vella 44.14 Zurrieq Wolves 600m Mireya Bugeja 1.40.54 (CR) Zurrieq Wolves 1200m Mireya Bugeja 4.08.32 Zurrieq Wolves Long jump Angela Vella 4.34 Zurrieq Wolves High jump Bianca Shoemake / Pheebe Portelli 1.23 Starmax / Pembroke Athleta discus Hailey Ballucci 17.31 Athletix Shot put Shanesia Azzopardi 10.25 Pembroke Athleta Javelin Hailey Ballucci 13.44 Athletix 4×100 Rush U16B 100m Gabriel Petroni 11.92 La Salle 80mh Stefan Cassar 17.04 La Salle 200m Matthew Galea Soler 24.47 La Salle 400m Matthew Galea Soler 53.91 La Salle 800m Matthew Galea Soler 2.08.44 La Salle 1500m Noah Portelli 4.49.14 Zokrija Secondary school 1500m SC Julian Zarb 4.58.69 (CB) La Salle 3000m Julian Zarb 10.23 La Salle Long jump Benjamin Buhagiar 5.32 Pembroke Athleta High jump Nathan Saliba 1.53 Pembroke Athlea discus Miguel Buttigieg (CR) 38.62 La Salle Shot put Miguel Buttigieg 12.53 La Salle Javelin Miguel Buttigieg 25.04 La Salle Hammer Kareem Luca Chouhal 39.79 Rush 4×100 La Salle U16G 100m Jade Elise Borg 13.30 (HT) Pembroke Athleta 75mh Jade Elise Borg 12.83 Pembroke Athleta 200m Kay lee Testa 27.09 Pembroke Athleta 400m Kay lee Testa 1.04.84 Pembroke Athleta 800m Michela Caruana 2.25.47 Zurrieq Wolves 1500m Danielle Bonnici 5.09.40 Starmax Long jump Kay lee Testa 4.66 Pembroke Athleta High jump Letizia Bonnici 1.50m Pembroke Athleta discus Jade Caruana De Brincat 23.05 Rush Athletics club Shot put Jade Elise Borg 10.45 Pembroke Athleta Javelin Nicole Farrugia 13.18 Starmax 4×100 Pembroke

Like this: Like Loading...

Related