Athletics: String of records broken during Youth Championships and Seniors’ Open Challenge

4th August 2020
Despite the early August heat, Malta’s top and emerging athletes produced a string of admirable performances during the National Youth Athletics Championships as well as the Seniors Open Challenge organized by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association this weekend.

No less than seven records were broken throughout two event-packed afternoons at the Matthew Micallef St John track in Marsa, with 245 athletes in total participating over the weekend, covering some 46 events.

The National Records broken throughout these events were as follows:

Julian Zarb (La Salle) produced a stellar performance by completing the 1500m steeple chase in 4.58.6, while Pembroke’s Daniel Saliba improved his national record in the Open Category 110m hurdle race, for the second time this year with a strong 15.34s finish time.

Sarah Chouhal (Rush Athletics Club), clocked 1.06.90 on her first time in the 400 metres hurdles, establishing a new national record for both Under 18 and Under 20 age groups.

Antonio Flores (Zurrieq Wolves) broke Malta’s 100m National Paralympic Record by stopping the clock at 12.71s in the 100m T64.

Besides these four records, three athletes achieved a Championship record in their respective age category, these being Luca Gerada (Starmax – U14) with a throw 27.35m in the javelin, Miguel Buttigieg (La Salle Athletics Club  –  U16) with a throw of 38.62min the discus and Mireya Bugeja (Zurrieq Wolves – U14) who clocked 1.40.53 in the 600 m.

Other remarkable results included St. Patrick’s Luke Bezzina’s 10.88s in the 100m, Zurrieq Wolves’ Jean Paul Debono with 4.06.25 in the 1,500m and Pembroke’s Christian Chetcuti with a personal best of 1.56.96 in the 800m.

Pembroke’s Carla Scicluna (U20) won the 200m race, dipping below 25 seconds in the 200m for the first time of 24.89, in an exciting finish, with Janet Richard clocking 24.90.

The winner of the 400m was Under 20 athlete Luca Farrugia (Rush AC) who subbed the golden 50 seconds for the first time. His time of 49.83s was a personal best and the 3rd best all-time ever recorded in his age category.

Many personal bests were broken during the mixed 5000m race, despite the sweltering heat. The race was won by U20 athlete David Borg hailing from Athletix Gozo in a time of 16.43. Lisa Marie Bezzina from Pembroke Athleta was the first female finisher with 17.02 pipping training partner Joelle Cortis 17.04 (St. Patricks), the pair securing unofficial personal bests.

The presentation ceremony was held yesterday evening.

Commenting at the end of this long series of events, MAAA President Andy Grech said: “Although the MAAA had one of the toughest weeks possible in the buildup to this event, we could not have imagined the pride we felt, watching our younger generation fight to the finish and enjoy themselves. The amount of work we put in was absolutely worth it. These results give us more energy and will to continue our commitment towards the development of this sport on our island”.

Winners of MAAA Youth National Championships

 

Category Event Winner Result Club
U12B 60m Jamie Azzopardi 8.82 Pembroke Athleta
Long jump Jamie Azzopardi 9.94 Pembroke Athleta
Ball throw Ben Camillieri 32.21 San Anton School
300m Jacques Pace 46.87 San Anton School
U12G 60m Thea Grech 9.23 La Salle
Long jump Thea Grech 3.62 La Salle
Ball throw Sophie Alamango 20.60 San Anton School
300m Thea Grech 49.61 La Salle
U14B 100m Thomas Grech 13.94 La Salle
75mh Thomas Grech 12.67 La Salle
300m Luke Fleri 45.66 Pembroke Athleta
600m Luke Fleri 1.41.18 Pembroke Athleta
1200m Thomas Grech 3.35.33 La Salle
 

Long jump

 Thomas Grech 4.31 La Salle
High jump Juan Scerri 1.05 Athletix
discus Luca Gerada 18.72 Starmax
Shot put Luca Gerada 9.91 Starmax
Javelin Luca Gerada 27.35 CR Starmax
4×100 La Salle
U14G 100m Thea Shoemake 13.45 Starmax
70mh Shanesia Azzopardi 11.99 Pembroke Athleta
300m Angela Vella 44.14 Zurrieq Wolves
600m Mireya Bugeja 1.40.54 (CR) Zurrieq Wolves
1200m Mireya Bugeja 4.08.32 Zurrieq Wolves
Long jump Angela Vella 4.34 Zurrieq Wolves
High jump Bianca Shoemake / Pheebe Portelli 1.23 Starmax / Pembroke Athleta
discus Hailey Ballucci 17.31 Athletix
Shot put Shanesia Azzopardi 10.25 Pembroke Athleta
Javelin Hailey Ballucci 13.44 Athletix
4×100 Rush
U16B 100m Gabriel Petroni 11.92 La Salle
80mh Stefan Cassar 17.04 La Salle
200m Matthew Galea Soler 24.47 La Salle
400m Matthew Galea Soler 53.91 La Salle
800m Matthew Galea Soler 2.08.44 La Salle
1500m Noah Portelli 4.49.14 Zokrija Secondary school
1500m SC Julian Zarb 4.58.69 (CB) La Salle
3000m Julian Zarb 10.23 La Salle
Long jump Benjamin Buhagiar 5.32 Pembroke Athleta
High jump Nathan Saliba 1.53 Pembroke Athlea
discus Miguel Buttigieg (CR) 38.62 La Salle
Shot put Miguel Buttigieg 12.53 La Salle
Javelin Miguel Buttigieg 25.04 La Salle
Hammer Kareem Luca Chouhal 39.79 Rush
4×100 La Salle
U16G 100m Jade Elise Borg 13.30 (HT) Pembroke Athleta
75mh Jade Elise Borg 12.83 Pembroke Athleta
200m Kay lee Testa 27.09 Pembroke Athleta
400m Kay lee Testa 1.04.84 Pembroke Athleta
800m Michela Caruana 2.25.47 Zurrieq Wolves
1500m Danielle Bonnici 5.09.40 Starmax
Long jump Kay lee Testa 4.66 Pembroke Athleta
High jump Letizia Bonnici 1.50m Pembroke Athleta
discus Jade Caruana De Brincat 23.05 Rush Athletics club
Shot put Jade Elise Borg 10.45 Pembroke Athleta
Javelin Nicole Farrugia 13.18 Starmax
4×100 Pembroke

 

 

 

